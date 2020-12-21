Mississippi State to take on Tulsa in Armed Forces Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For a school-record 11th straight season, Mississippi State football is going bowling as the Bulldogs will face No. 24 Tulsa in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl at 11 a.m. CT on Dec. 31 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.The game will be televised on ESPN. Updates regarding ticket information will be released when available. MSU is making its 24th all-time bowl appearance and will be one of only four SEC programs to go to a bowl each of the last 11 seasons, joining Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M.