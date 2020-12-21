Long-term care facilities work to keep residents in holiday spirit with reindeer games

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Residents at the Boyington Rehabilitation Center were on the lookout for Rudolph and his friends Monday. Residents loaded up their Nerf guns to hunt for reindeer before Christmas.
“The staff is a reindeer and the residents have Nerf guns and they shoot the reindeer,” said Boyington administrator Paula Hazel.
Staff members were dressed in brown scrubs with reindeer antlers, ducking and dodging behind Christmas trees set up in the room. Since visitation restrictions are still in place because of COVID-19, the administration wanted to bring some fun and joy to the residents during the holiday season.
“It’s a way to bring joy to our residents so they can enjoy the holiday season since, with the pandemic, their families aren’t able to come and spend time with them,” Hazel said. “It’s just different things we can do to make our residents’ lives happy.”
As residents reloaded their guns, that was the green for some reindeer to switch hiding spots. Hazel said this activity was inspired by a social media post another senior facility shared. She said she looks forward to doing any activity to bring a smile to her residents’ faces during the holiday season.
“We’re just here trying to make our residents’ lives better since they can’t visit their loved ones,” Hazel said. “We’re doing a count down until Christmas every day, just another activity for the staff to bring joy into the building also and we dress up in different things every day,” she said.
