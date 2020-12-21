Long Beach neighborhood sets up spectacular Christmas lights display for community

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Christmas is only a few days away and one neighborhood in Long Beach is definitely in the holiday spirit.
Dancing Christmas lights stretch for a half mile down Copper Court in the Estates of Penny Lane, offering a dazzling light display to the many vehicles that are driving through each night.
Every home is interconnected with lights syncing to the sounds of the holidays. Many people even decorated their homes in special themes, like Star Wars and Mickey Mouse and Frozen.
For the hundreds of families who have driven through the neighborhood, it’s definitely been a treat. The Umbergers are new to the Mississippi Gulf Coast and made the slow ride through Penny Lane on Sunday.
“This is actually our first year down here visiting the lights and it’s fabulous,” said Ryan Umberger. “The Christmas spirit is alive and well. It’s almost like Whoville. So fantastic job to them. Very well done.”
“We’re also both from the north, so being down here for Christmas without the snow, it’s kind of interesting,” added his wife Jaime Umberger. “And seeing our neighborhood with fairly minimal lights and then coming down here and seeing a place like this, which actually kind of brings more of the Christmas spirit than what I’m used to, being down here, being from the north with all the snow.”
To get the most out of the winter wonderland in Long Beach, simply stay in your car and drive underneath the glowing archways on Copper Court.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.