Local shipping store helps you steer clear of the Grinch

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - With only three shopping days left until Christmas, many shipping options are no longer able to guarantee delivery by the 25th. Coastal Postal may have a way to help out.
The team at Coastal Postal has been busy at work making sure Christmas comes on time for people in South Mississippi and across the nation. CEO Mary Ellen White said her store has been a one-stop-shop for many on the Gulf Coast.
“We have packing, shipping, we can do gift wrapping, we can do printing, a whole array of different types of services,” White said.
The gift wrapping service is pretty standard. However, where printing is concerned, this store has the capability to print pictures directly on wrapping paper for that gift for that special someone. The only problem then becomes tearing the paper.
Once those gifts are wrapped, there may still be time, White said, to get them shipped and delivered before the big day.
“Close in the local area there’s still a possibility that it can still be shipped out. We can do expedited services but they’re not guaranteed right now. So, we can make things happen; it’s just on a very thin line as to whether it will get there before Christmas right now,” she said.
In addition to the litany of the amenities offered at Coastal Postal, they have one additional feature that will make sure that your Christmas gifts get into the right hands this year. Amazon still has items that, if purchased by the 23rd, could be delivered to some places by Christmas. This Gulfport-based store can help make sure that your gifts get into your hands and not those of the Grinch.
“With our Amazon Hub Counter, if you’re an Amazon customer, you can select us from an array of different locations and have your Amazon packages shipped here. We can hold your package here and help prevent any problems that you may have with porch pirates,” she said.
Even long after the holiday season comes to an end, the Amazon Hub Counter is a service that will still be available at Coastal Postal. If you still have shipping or gift-wrapping needs, Coastal Postal will be able to offer its services from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The store will close at noon on Christmas Eve.
