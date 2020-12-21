Foggy morning possible. Cool & dry afternoon.

Winter officially begins at 4:02 AM. Areas of patchy fog will be possible early today. Then, once the fog clears, skies should become mostly sunny. Chilly morning temperatures in the 40s will give way to a pleasantly cool afternoon in the 60s which is close to normal for this time of year. High pressure keeps our pattern dry today and tomorrow. But, a rain system will move into the area by midweek. Currently, our best rain chances appear to be from Wednesday night into Christmas Eve Thursday. Drying up by Thursday night but turning much colder just in time for Christmas Day Friday with freezing temperatures possible in the morning and chilly afternoon highs barely reaching the 50s. Weekend looks dry and chilly.