Few clouds tonight. Getting cold by Christmas.

The rest of the night will be calm and chilly. A few clouds have moved in this evening, but hopefully they don’t obstruct the Great Conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn tonight! Both planets are expected to come very close together in the southwest sky. The best time to look will be through 7 PM. Temperatures will drop into the low 40s by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will be another beautiful day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday will be mild with highs in the upper 60s. Cloud cover will increase ahead of a cold front. Showers and storms are likely late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. A few storms could be strong.
After the front passes, it will turn much cooler on Christmas Eve. Afternoon temperatures will struggle to reach 50. It’s going to be a cold Christmas Day! Morning temperatures will be near freezing in the low 30s. We’ll only warm up near 50 by the afternoon. It won’t be a White Christmas, but at least we’ll have plenty of sunshine.
