Diocese of Biloxi making changes for Christmas services due to COVID-19

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With every religious holiday comes more people heading to places of worship, but South Mississippi faith leaders worry that a surge in crowds could lead to more cases of COVID-19 throughout the community.
The concern comes on the heels of the Christmas masses, something that is a big part of the Coast’s Hispanic community.
“It’s intriguing that when Hispanics come to a new town, they ask two questions, ‘Where is the church and where is the Mexican store?” said Deacon Mardoqueo Magano.
Faith leaders said the Spanish-speaking crowd flock to the pews for prayers after a rough 2020.
“They ask for protection for their family, for their jobs to hopefully return, and that the hand of God helps with all of their difficulties,” Magano said.
The solace in prayer is hard when COVID-19 guidelines restrict how many people can hear sermons in-person.
“It’s very difficult to control the amount of people that come,” Magano said.
However, Diocese of Biloxi churches are offering reservations, more mass times, seating arrangements and live streams - making sure parishioners can keep some aspect of their holiday traditions.
“By the grace of God, we’ve made it this far and we will keep going,” Mangano said.
While faith leaders expect the normal church crowd to abide by the new rules and COVID-19 regulations, they’re worried about the newcomers who aren’t as familiar with the protocol.
“I think we’re going to have to bring them up to speed before the service starts,” pastor Henry McInerney said.
Leaders said the guidelines are set to protect the congregation, especially those most at risk.
“I think it’s very important to a lot of parishioners, especially the elderly, single parishioners that feel very very isolated,” McInerney said.
While the pandemic has put a dent in some of the Christmas traditions, it hasn’t stopped the reason for the season.
“Live during this Christmas time. The birth of Christ is something we have been waiting for,” Magano said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.