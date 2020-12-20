Showers linger this morning. Dry by the afternoon.

It’s a damp and cool Sunday morning! Some showers will linger this morning, but any rain will be light. Rain chances will decrease by the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy today with highs in near 60.
The clouds will gradually clear tonight, and it will be very chilly in the morning. Lows will be in the low 40s. Monday and Tuesday will be sunny and mild with highs in the mid 60s.
Cloud cover will increase on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. We’ll warm up into the mid to upper 60s. Showers and storms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday thanks to this cold front. If the front passes through by Thursday morning, highs will only be in the 50s on Christmas Eve. We may drop near freezing by the morning of Christmas! Highs on Christmas Day will only be in the low 50s.
