FOUR DAYS TILL CHRISTMAS: last-minute shoppers out looking for deals

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - South Mississippians spent Sunday afternoon catching up on last-minute gift buying and enjoying some much needed holiday spirit. Edgewater Mall was bustling with shoppers buying for friends and family and even some hoping to find a deal on that secret Santa gift.
For one transplant from Destin, Rhonda Lopez was eager to get started on her shopping.
“I hope to get most of it. It’s like, what, four days ‘til Christmas? I’m always late, running around, rushing around, and I left my list at home. So, a few things so far, but yeah, but I’m hoping to get a lot of it done,” Lopez said.
Despite masks and COVID-19 regulations, Lopez said online shopping isn’t an option.
“I enjoy being out shopping. It beats being at home. Online shopping is dangerous for me because I usually get the wrong sizes, or I get too much and the packages won’t be here ‘til late,” said Lopez. “So I’m down here at this mall, I’m new in town and I’m discovering what they have.”
But someone with a different experience was Hattiesburg native Derrick Craft.
“I’m struggling,” Craft said. “I can’t find nothing because they’re taking everything. All of the good clothes and shoes, they’ve taken them already.”
Even though Christmas is only 4 days away, Santa is still taking time to visit with coast kids. His message is the same now as it always has been.
“Everybody, the kids, needs to behave themselves and listen to their parents because I’m always watching,” Santa said. “And, getting to bed early on Christmas Eve night wouldn’t hurt either. “Go to bed real early so Santa can show up to put the toys underneath the tree.”
There’s still plenty of time to get those last-minute gifts. Edgewater Mall will be open this Monday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and then on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.
