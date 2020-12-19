Volunteers hold toy giveaway for Gaston Point community

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Cars lined-up early along Hardy Avenue, ready to have a pick at early Christmas presents. Gaston Point community leaders organized a drive-thru toy giveaway outside the Family Enrichment Center, handing out everything from toy cars, Barbie dolls to even bikes.
“We have different things that we are giving away,” said Proclaim Outreach Ministry minister Brenda Wilson.
Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves all made an appearance at the event, greeting families and handing out gifts. However, it was local churches, volunteers and members of Omega Psi Phi, Inc. that did most of the heavy lifting.
The act of generosity made residents feel blessed.
“We had a good turnout in the neighborhood,” resident Eddie said. “We had a good day. They gave away a lot of good stuff. Hopefully it was a blessing to a lot of families.”
Volunteers wanted to make sure people had presents under the tree, especially after a difficult 2020.
“We will be out there to help anybody. We love helping.” said Wilson.
Organizers were glad to help a long line of cars this holiday season, especially children in need in their community.
“The heart is loving and everything we do flows from it,” Edward Goldsmith, member of Omega Psi Phi, Inc., said.
Working the event was personal for some volunteers.
“I grew up, (I) didn’t have a lot,” Goldsmith said.
They hope their acts of service inspires the next generation.
“When you give, you lead by example,” said Goldsmith. “So when the community sees, when kids see, hopefully one of them grows up, goes to college, and hopefully joins one of these uplifting community services.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.