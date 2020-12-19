Showers very likely tonight

Our Saturday has started off pretty nicely! Clouds will increase by the afternoon, and we’ll warm up into the low 60s. We don’t expect much rain this afternoon, but widespread showers and some heavy downpours are possible after the sunset. Rain will continue through early Sunday morning. We’ll cool down into the mid 50s by the morning.
Showers will taper off by midday on Sunday. Some clouds may linger in the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Clouds will clear by Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the low 40s.
We’ll have more cloud cover on Wednesday ahead of a cold front. We’ll warm up into the mid 60s. A cold front will bring some showers Wednesday into Christmas Eve. Thanks to the front, we’ll be much cooler on Christmas Eve with highs in the 50s. Christmas Day looks even colder with highs near 50! At this time, Christmas looks dry and sunny.
