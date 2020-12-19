Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church uplifts the Moss Point community with free meals

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of cars lined the street of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Moss Point Saturday. Good Hope Missionary Baptist Church made sure that more than 300 to-go plates went to people in their community.
“We have a thanksgiving meal really,” said Pastor Bryan Sykes. “We have chicken, yams, mac and cheese rolls, dessert. We have the whole nine yards.”
People picking up meals sat in their cars, as meals were delivered to avoid close contact. Pastor Sykes said the church has been fortunate not to have a COVID-19 outbreak, and this outreach meal giveaway was their way of giving back.
“It’s been a dark time for many of our members in our church as well as our community dealing with the pandemic,” said Sykes. “A lot of family members of the congregation lost friends and relatives who weren’t apart of this church but distant and we just want to shine a light on in a dark place during a dark time. And what a better way to do that than to feed a hungry stomach.”
Sykes said his members have been looking forward to this event and they arrived bright and early Saturday morning to start preparing.
“We have about 10 members of our church since seven this morning,” Sykes said. “That doesn’t count for yesterday and the week before. Our ministry have really just gone above and beyond preparing for this day.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.