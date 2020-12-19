Fmr. Mississippi Governor William Winter dies at age 97

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Mississippi Governor William Winter died Friday at the age of 97, Associated Press reported.
Winter was Mississippi’s 58th governor from 1980-1984.
He is known for the Education Reform Act of 1982, which is considered the most significant educational legislation enacted in Mississippi since the establishment of its public school system in 1870.
Winter also led the Mississippi Department of Archives and History Board of Trustees for nearly fifty years.
MDAH says Winter’s greatest legacy was the opening of the Two Mississippi Museums in 2017.
The organization said he helped convince state leaders of the need to build the Museum of Mississippi History and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, and he was instrumental in securing public and private funds for the project.
“These museums stand at the intersection of William Winter’s greatest passions—history, education, and racial justice. Generations of young people will come here to experience the stories that have shaped our state and nation,” MDAH director Katie Blount said.
As Winter said during the opening ceremony, “These museums will challenge all of us to have a better understanding of where we have come from, and then inspire us to work harder to find our common ideals and goals. We will find that we have much more in common than what might appear to divide us.”
William Winter joined the MDAH board in 1957, was elected president in 1969, and served in that role until 2007. During that time, he oversaw the opening of the Eudora Welty House, the restoration of the Old Capitol, and the construction of a state-of-the-art archives building that the state legislature named for him.
Reuben V. Anderson, president of the MDAH Board of Trustees, recalled, “With his encouragement, MDAH strengthened its focus on African American history in Mississippi, acquiring significant collections of papers, mounting award-winning exhibits, and offering grants for the preservation of sites associated with African American history. Most notably, his close friendship with Myrlie Evers led to her decision to donate the Medgar and Myrlie Evers Collection to MDAH in 2002.”
