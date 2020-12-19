COVID-19 limiting holiday shopping crowds

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - With Christmas now just a week away, many are out and about searching for the perfect present for their loved ones.
Normally, Edgewater Mall is packed as the array of stores makes it a good location to grab multiple presents. This year is a little different though. The number of COVID-19 cases is climbing, and the threat of the virus seems to be limiting Christmas crowds when out shopping.
”We are pretty busy but not as busy as last year,” said Victoria Lynn Boutique manager Ashlyn Powell.
Management at Level Up Casualwear agreed with the assessment and believe COVID-19 is to blame for the smaller crowds.
”The crowds from last year are down. They’re down due to COVID and the economy. A lot of people are hurting right now and scared to come out and shop, thinking they might catch the COVID,” said Level Up manager Maurice Robinson.
Fear of the virus has led to some shops seeing a boost in their online business.
”We have been seeing a lot more online because of the COVID and because people don’t want to get out and get the virus,” Powel said.
However, the push to online shopping isn’t new.
”That’s where I’ve been doing most of my shopping. It’s just quick hand and a lot more easy and convenient to do it online,” said one shopper.
Even with smaller crowds, the community hopes that the holiday helps businesses get into the new year and a brighter future.
”The mom and pops shops, it’s hard out there for them, but, I mean, 2021 coming and hopefully, we pull through,” said another Edgewater Mall shopper.
Several store owners do believe the mall will be a bit more crowded than usual over the next few days as it is the final weekend before Santa comes to town.
