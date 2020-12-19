Corruption among those in power a common trend in Mississippi. Auditor’s office looks to stop it.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Thursday we told you about the State Auditor’s report detailing how the State Department of Corrections allegedly misspent hundreds of thousands of dollars. This is just the latest example of public corruption among public officials in Mississippi.
“We have about 115 active cases right now that we are investigating in the State Auditor’s Office,” said State Auditor Shad White. White said public corruption in the state happens at an alarming rate.
At least once a month, his office uncovers a misuse of funds by elected leaders or those in power.
“It’s frustrating every single time,” White expressed. The auditor said his biggest case this year was an embezzlement scheme involving the State Department of Human Services.
Six people, including then Executive Director John Davis, were arrested and accused of stealing millions of dollars from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.
Throughout his investigations, White discovered a key factor that leads to the corruption: greed.
“They convince themselves that there’s just this pool of money sitting out there and they can steal it and nobody is going to be really hurt by it,” White explained. “Well here we know that if you steal from the government, what you are actually doing is stealing from the taxpayers.
“If you steal TANF dollars you are stealing money from the welfare recipients who legally should be benefiting from it. If you steal from a public school, you’re stealing from students who go to the public school, so there are victims.”
So far this year, the state has issued demands of roughly $600,000 from those accused of public corruption while recovering more than $2 million from misused funds.
“We’ve increased the amount that we return to the taxpayer by over 300 percent. That’s the number that we sort of keep our eye on,” White said. “How much money are we actually getting back in the hands of the taxpayers and the people who deserve to benefit from this?”
When it comes to preventing the corruption from happening, White encourages leaders and municipalities to contact his office if they are unsure about whether they can legally spend certain dollars.
He also suggests having more than one person looking at each transaction to see how and where money is being spent.
