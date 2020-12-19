Biloxi High students deliver Christmas gifts to more than 20 families

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Nearly two dozen trees will no longer sit empty on Christmas day. Students of Biloxi High’s campus security council spent their Saturday acting as Santa’s elves to hand out hundreds of gifts to more than 70 good boys and girls.
It’s all part of their ‘Project Presents’ program.
“Everybody deserves to have a happy Christmas or whatever holiday they celebrate,” said student Zoe Groh. “And if we can do something towards it I think we should.”
Madeline Pitre also added “We actually get to go out into the community and give these presents to them first hand. It holds a special place in all of our hearts, I think I can say that. It’s just wonderful to give back directly to them and fill these kids’ Christmas wishes.”
The group delivered gifts to 23 families, and now those families will have a joyful Christmas morning.
“I really appreciate it,” said mother Aleisha Bryant. “Because having a lot of kids, doing it by myself is really hard.”
Many people said that they didn’t know what they were going to do this Christmas year, including mother Samantha Chase.
“Extremely blessed,” said Chase. “I didn’t know what we were going to do for Christmas this year. I really didn’t. It’s been a hard year. So this is just absolutely amazing.”
Daisy McCarroll, assistant chief of school campus police, said that it makes her feel good to make a difference.
“It just makes me feel good and I know that we’re making a difference,” said McCarroll. “The families do deserve to have a wonderful Christmas just like we all do, and it just shows that they’re appreciated and we know that,”
Members of the Campus Security Council put hours of hard work into making this all possible, hard work that they said was well worth it.
“Kids are like really excited on Christmas to get all these new toys and usually parents can’t provide for that especially this year because people can’t really afford anything this year,” said Teresa Skripek. “So, the fact that we’re able to help these families and then help these kids have a good childhood is really important to me.”
Community members and other students at the school donated all of the gifts.
