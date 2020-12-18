Wiggins group hands out Christmas groceries to residents in need

WIGGINS, Miss. (WLOX) - Due to COVID-19 safety restrictions, social gatherings have been ruled out in order to prevent further spread of the virus.
The restrictions also impacted charity events, including the annual ‘Caring and Sharing Christmas Day’ lunch in Wiggins. However, that wasn’t going to stop the event’s organizer from spreading Christmas cheer.
“Good news always travels fast,” said Geralda McLendon.
The goal was to shift the original idea of feeding people in need into something more pandemic-friendly.
“Let them cook it themselves this year,” McLendon said.
Cars drove through the church for most of the essentials for a holiday meal.
“In one bag we have canned items, things that they can make their dressing with,” said McLendon. “And the other one we have more of the sweet side that they might need.”
While volunteers felt joy helping families in need for the 11th year in a row, they could only feed 100 cars as opposed to the hundreds they normally take care of.
“We are all suffering because we enjoy that,” McLendon said. “So it’s just been hard all the way around.”
While this year’s event looked different than in years past, organizers and volunteers were glad to provide some sort of holiday cheer, especially this year.
“With all the odds that have been against us this year with the COVID, there’s still people finding ways to help their communities,” Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Cal Robertson said.
After a rough 2020, community leaders are glad to see some sort of relief.
“Ms. McLendon still found a way to get Christmas meals out,” said Robertson. “A lot of good people doing good deeds in our community.”
While the group has to celebrate a socially distant holiday this year, hopes are high to continue the typically large gathering in 2021.
“We will be able to have our lunch next year,” McLendon said.
Once crews ran out of supplies to give, organizers handed out coupons for nearby grocery stores.
