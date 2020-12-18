‘Pusharatas for Possums’ is a tradition for Wild at Heart Rescue

ST. MARTIN Miss. (WLOX) - Mention pusharatas in South Mississippi and warm Christmas memories of the sweet Croatian treat comes to mind. Few people would think of baby possums, but there are two ladies in Jackson County looking to change that.
“We’re doing pusharatas for donations for possums,” said Missy Dubuisson, director of Wild at Heart Rescue.
Wild at Heart Rescue is gearing up for the early spring baby season when hundreds of abandoned baby possums, raccoons and other wild critters are brought to the animal sanctuary. It costs them $90 to $100 a day to care for them.
“A lot of these volunteers take money out of their own pockets, I know she does, to make sure the babies don’t go without.” said Tina Demoran of Seymour Law Firm.
Dubuisson said they take in about 1,500 animals a year, and this helps them get through the baby season.
“Last year, we knew baby season was coming,” said Demoran. “And it takes a lot of money for formula and just to keep those babies warm.”
Demoran has evolved from being a volunteer driver for the organization to their general counsel. So she merged her law firm’s tradition with her passion for wild animals.
“And so we always give away pusharatas as a thank you to our friends, family and clients at Christmas time so last year we came up with Pusharatas for Possums.” said Demoran.
The front lawn of the office Demoran shares with her husband was filled with tents and fryers for the event. There was a spot for children to write letters to Santa and the big man himself was there to greet children.
Anybody that grew up on Point Cadet in Biloxi knows, pusharata recipes are a closely guarded secret, and Demoran’s is no exception.
“It took me thirty years to get it out of (my mom). She was scared I was going to share it,” said Demoran. “I finally got her to give me the recipe, and I tweaked it a little bit, but it’s essentially the same recipe that’s been in my family for over 60 years. It’s definitely a labor of love. It’s a lot of work, but it’s so worth it.”
In their first two hours on Friday, they had already doubled the amount of money they had raised the previous year.
“We’re making sure that every penny raised today goes to the babies,” Demoran said. “And it’s such a wonderful rescue and I’m so glad we had the second annual to do this.”
Demoran also added “And with everything going on this year. Just to have fellowship today and just to unite in a common cause has been fabulous.”
