Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continues season of giving, gifts $9 million to Mississippi Food Network

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is continuing her season of giving, this time gifting $9 million to the Mississippi Food Network.
She has also gifted both Alcorn State University and Tougaloo College with multi-million dollar donations this week.
“MacKenzie Scott’s investment in Mississippi is a vote of confidence in the work we are all doing together to end hunger in our great state,” said Mississippi Food Network CEO Charles Beady. This is the largest donation the organization has ever received.
According to a press release out Thursday, the Mississippi Food Network’s board of directors, leadership team and stakeholders are working to develop a strategic plan for the funds that will “accelerate and amplify our goal for ending hunger in our state.”
The organization also says that a gift “of this magnitude” will help provide more nutritious food within their service area while also helping to ensure that they can continue to meet needs in the future.
Scott, the wealthiest woman in the world, has recently donated over $4 billion to 384 organizations, four months after donating $1.7 billion to 116 organizations.
