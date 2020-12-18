Officials: Two weeks later, search for missing hunters now a recovery effort

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - After a 14-day search for two missing hunters in the Mississippi River, officials are now describing their endeavor as a recovery effort.
The hunters, 16-year-old Gunner Palmer and 21-year-old Zeb Hughes, both of Copiah County, went missing while scouting duck hunting locations near Palmira Island the afternoon of December 3.
A dog traveling with the hunters that day has also not been found.
The boat belonging to the pair was discovered capsized on Middle Ground Island, which is about 12 miles south of where they had originally launched. Most items from inside their boat have since been recovered, including two life jackets.
According to Sheriff Martin Pace, between the Warren County Sheriff’s Department and the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, four boats will be in the water Friday as the search continues.
The officials will also be bringing along two cadaver dogs from Louisiana to aid them.
Pace stated that, at this time, there is no discussion of suspending the search and that official will continue until they bring closure to the Palmer and Hughes’ families.
It was also said by Pace that with the extent of the search that has been completed thus far, there is no indication that the two hunters have exited the river.
“We’re in contact with the family every day giving them updates,” said Pace. “We’re just hoping and praying that very soon we can find these two young men and bring them home to their families.”
