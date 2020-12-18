Gulfport school celebrates final chemo for kindergartner

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport kindergarten student got an early Christmas present Friday, and his family and school put on a big show for an incredible celebration.
For more than three years, five-year-old Sumner Holland has been battling leukemia. He celebrated the big day with his family and classmates at St. James Elementary School in Gulfport.
We have loved him and prayed for him and been here all along,” said Jennifer Broadus, St. James Elementary Principal. “We have a wonderful supportive community and we are absolutely thankful that he is a part of our St. James family here.”
As part of the celebration, he drove down the main hallway of the school in his electric car decorated for the celebration.
In about a month, Sumner will finally get his chemo port removed.
