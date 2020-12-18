Friday’s Forecast

A light freeze begins the day with temperatures near or below 32 degrees across most of the area. Expect a dry and chilly day with highs in the 50s and sunny skies. Turning milder Saturday as a rain system approaches bringing a chance for showers this weekend. The best chance for weekend rain still appears to be Saturday night into Sunday. Rain chances look lower next Monday and Tuesday. But we could see higher rain chances next Wednesday and Thursday. Winter officially begins during the winter solstice which is 4:02 AM next Monday December 21.