Free testing in Biloxi focused on Vietnamese community, but welcomes everyone

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Education and testing have been two key tools in the fight against COVID-19. Health leaders want to make sure both are available to everyone, and are making special efforts to reach minority communities.
Dr. Chigozie Udemgba is the Director of Health Equity for the Mississippi State Department of Health. He said the department is working with partners on the Gulf Coast to reach the Vietnamese and Hispanic communities right before people gather for the holidays.
“We’ve been relying on community partners to build trust in the community, work with them for PPE distribution, virtual town halls where we can have an open discussion with the community,” Dr. Udemgba explained. “We’re also working to build relationships to help present to the community, like with the vaccine coming soon.”
One such event focused on the Vietnamese community is happening this weekend. MSDH will hold free COVID-19 testing December 20, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Vietnamese Buddhist Temple, located at 179 Oak Street, Biloxi.
Selma Alford with the health department works to reach minority groups in Mississippi, and understands the importance of advocating on their behalf.
“The Vietnamese community has been extremely gracious. I don’t think there is a certain word to describe how gracious they are that we are focusing efforts on their community,” Alford said. “As a minority dealing with minority communities, sometimes they feel like they are being left out. It’s really hard when you’re in a separate country and don’t speak the language.”
Another important goal is to address what Dr. Udemgba calls “a blanket mistrust of the government.”
“We remind them at every testing site, we don’t ask for any picture ID, insurance, or SSN. Our main focus is being able to contact them back, having a good address. It’s based on what they tell us,” Alford explained. “Our focus is making sure the community gets tested and reduce that fear/stress of taking a COVID test... They don’t have to pay for it or give any extra info. We don’t need your background info, we just want to make sure they get tested and that serves a big relief.”
Alford’s hoping to get the word out about Sunday’s testing opportunity at the Buddhist Temple in Biloxi.
“We are excited about Sunday,” Alford said. “We are focusing this testing site in that population that day, but we do encourage Hispanics, Black and Brown communities to come out and get tested, because at the end of the day, that’s our ultimate goal.”
The websites for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Mississippi State Department of Health have information available in multiple languages:
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.