Five-year-old Gulfport boy celebrates last day of chemotherapy

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s not often you get to drive an electric car down the hallway of your school. But this is not just any day.
Five-year-old Sumner Holland has beaten leukemia. Friday was his last day of chemotherapy.
And just like he didn’t go through treatment alone, his school family was right there beside him and his parents as he crossed that finish line.
“Everyone is so excited,” said St. James Elementary Principal Jennifer Broadus. “This has been a three-year journey with Sumner and his fight against leukemia.”
It’s not been an easy battle for Sumner.
“On some of these days, he’ll end up taking like 14 pills in one day, which is crazy for a 5-year-old,” said his father, Drew. “Yeah. So, we’re done with that.”
And it was a journey that everyone took with him.
“Every one of these teachers and kids in his classes have helped him through it and been with him the whole time,” Holland added. “So, it’s incredible that they get to experience the last day with him as well.”
Added Broadus: “We have loved him and prayed for him and been here all along. We have a wonderful supportive community and we are absolutely thankful that he is a part of our St. James family here.”
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.