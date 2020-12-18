Drug court offers second chance to graduates of the program

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Second chances don’t always come but it did this week for seven people in Harrison County.
After years of overcoming hardship due to bad choices and addiction, seven people graduated Thursday from drug court. It was a big step forward in their journey to have a better life.
The Harrison County Drug Court program gives people who have been charged with drug crimes a therapeutic alternative to traditional criminal prosecution, providing them with a chance to work on their substance abuse issues and heal. It also gives them the opportunity to have previous felony convictions removed from their records.
But it’s no easy task to complete.
The program is conducted in three phases, which the applications must agree to follow. Each phase has different requirements which include education, employment, travel restrictions, drug testing, and payment of all costs, fines and fees.
On Thursday, seven people successfully complete the program, graduating with a small socially distanced ceremony at the courthouse.
To make sure everyone was as safe as possible, two separate ceremonies were held for the seven graduates and their families. Some of the drug court’s current participants served as ushers at the event. It was a moment that they themselves are looking forward to seeing one day in the future but also one that is exciting for them to see their friends take
With their records now expunged, the graduates are walking into new opportunities and new chapters of their lives.
