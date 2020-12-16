We’ll drop near freezing tonight

It’s getting down right cold tonight! Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s by Thursday morning. It’s a good idea to protect your plants tonight in case we reach the freezing mark. Make sure your pets are able to stay warm, too! With winds from the north, the wind chill will be in the upper 20s. The clouds will clear by Thursday morning.
Thursday will be sunny, but chilly with highs in the mid 50s. We’ll cool down near freezing again by Friday morning. Lows will be in the low 30s. Friday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 50s.
We’ll warm up into the mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday. We may see some showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning.
