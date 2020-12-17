Watch Memphis hospital staff channel ‘Hamilton’ as COVID-19 vaccinations begin: ‘Not throwing away my shot’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Staff at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare could not contain their excitement for the arrival of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Hospitals across Memphis began vaccinating frontline health care workers Thursday against the virus that’s wreaked havoc on the lives of so many for nine months here in the Mid-South.
In a video posted to social media, the #MLHFam celebrated their vaccines with a choreographed a socially-distant routine to one of the hit songs from the Broadway show “Hamilton.”
“We’re gonna rise up...It’s time to take a shot...I am not throwing away my shot!”
Watch their video below.
