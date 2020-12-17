Walk through a Winter Wonderland this Christmas in downtown Moss Point

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Many Christmas events are canceled due to the pandemic but families are still looking to have some holiday fun this year. And they can do that and get some great Christmas photos at a display in downtown Moss Point, all thanks to a local realty company.
It’s a winter wonderland on the corner of Bellview and Main Street this year, where a Christmas display is brightening up the city and giving families a place to get into the holiday spirit.
It may be a smaller, more scaled-down holiday display, but it has plenty to provide families with some Christmas cheer. From classic gingerbread houses to a festive holiday Yoda, the display is drawing people from around the area.
Mat Richards and his wife Marsha brought their grandchildren out after dinner Wednesday. It’s one of the many nights they have spent this holiday season riding around looking at Christmas lights.
”They just love seeing stuff like this. So, we drive around, have been for several weeks now, driving around Moss Point and Pascagoula looking for stuff and had to come out and check it out even though it’s cold,” said Mat Richards.
The winter wonderland in Moss Point will light up the downtown area every night through Christmas. It’s free to walk through. The Rovira family just asks that visitors stay on the lighted paths for their safety.
Rovira’s Corner was purchased this year by local realtor Lazaro Rovira and his family. According to the Facebook page, the vision for the corner lot is to create community engagement and a way to make everyone proud to be in Moss Point.
