St. Stanislaus-built shed finds an appreciative home

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - It was a final exam project that turned into a Christmas present, and it was a gift well received.
Lajoie Butler’s shed was on it’s last leg. Termites and age were winning the battle and Hurricane Zeta didn’t help. Luckily, her neighbor is building inspector Rickey Ladner who is friends with St. Stanislaus construction teacher Freddy West.
West had told Ladner about the final exam he was giving his class, building a storage shed. The rest, as they say, is history.
The St. Stanislaus construction class presented Butler with her gift today.
" I can not thank you all enough for his bit in building this shed and giving it to me,” said Butler. “It is so appreciated more than you will ever know.”
“I think it’s really great, especially that it came from us here at St. Stanislaus” said senior Jake Whitney. “We all got a piece and part of it. and I feel like it’s going to be special to that person who is receiving it.”
St. Stanislaus added a construction class to their curriculum this year and the 17 students enrolled truly enjoyed the idea of working with their hands.
“I love it, I love it, it was my favorite part of the day, every morning. I was excited. It got me out of bed,” Whitney said.
“We started off small by making some saw horses,” West said. “And then went into making some bug display cases for our seventh-grade science classes. And from there we decided to go ahead and I showed them the plans for the shed and they wonted to do it and we went to it. And they did a good job they built it from the foundation on up.”
