WATCH LIVE: Hwy. 49 in downtown Gulfport closed due to large structure fire

WATCH LIVE: Hwy. 49 in downtown Gulfport closed due to large structure fire
Gulfport Police said all lanes north- and southbound are now closed from 19th Street to 23rd Street. (Source: WLOX)
By Lindsay Knowles | December 17, 2020 at 8:44 AM CST - Updated December 17 at 8:57 AM

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are battling a large structure fire in downtown Gulfport, causing emergency officials to shut down a section of Highway 49.

Gulfport Police said all lanes north- and southbound are now closed on Highway 49 from 19th Street to 23rd Street.

This is the view from the WLOX Hancock Bank Tower Cam:

Downtown Gulfport Fire 12/17/20

HAPPENING NOW: A large structure fire in downtown Gulfport has part of Highway 49 shut down. This is a live look from our tower cam. Read more: https://www.wlox.com/2020/12/17/part-hwy-downtown-gulfport-due-large-structure-fire/

Posted by WLOX-TV on Thursday, December 17, 2020

WLOX’s Chet Landry is live on the ground, as well:

Posted by Chet Landry WLOX on Thursday, December 17, 2020

We don’t have any other details at this time but we are working to learn more. We will update this story as new details become available.

Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.