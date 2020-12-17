WATCH LIVE: Hwy. 49 in downtown Gulfport closed due to large structure fire

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are battling a large structure fire in downtown Gulfport, causing emergency officials to shut down a section of Highway 49.
Gulfport Police said all lanes north- and southbound are now closed on Highway 49 from 19th Street to 23rd Street.
This is the view from the WLOX Hancock Bank Tower Cam:
WLOX’s Chet Landry is live on the ground, as well:
We don’t have any other details at this time but we are working to learn more. We will update this story as new details become available.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.