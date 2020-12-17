‘My Secret Coast’ contest brings in hundreds of photos, videos

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Coastal Mississippi is now using the creativity of South Mississippi residents to bring more visitors to the Coast.
The My Secret Coast ran from Oct. 1, 2020, to Dec. 15, 2020, and encouraged residents in the tri-county region to submit photos and videos of their favorite “secret” places that make Coastal Mississippi the unique destination that it is. More than 100 videos and 600 photos were submitted.
The first place prize of $5,000 went to Jesse Hill of Vancleave for his drone video.
A second place prize of $2,500 went to Emily Wieglosz of Ocean Springs. Caleb Van Nice of Gulfport took home the $1,500 third place prize.
Here’s a recap video featuring some of the contest entries.
“Throughout this contest, we have received an abundance of exceptional photo and video submissions from locals celebrating their Secret Coast, showcasing the safe and healthy ways to experience Coastal Mississippi,” said Milton Segarra, CEO of Coastal Mississippi. “Coastal Mississippi’s greatest asset of all is its community and the people that make the region so special, and we are delighted to be able to showcase the destination through the eyes of our locals. On behalf of Coastal Mississippi, congratulations to our four winners, and a heartfelt thank you to everyone who submitted such impressive and inspirational work.”
Segarra says it’s possible this contest could be held again.
Coastal Mississippi is an organization charged with promoting South Mississippi as a tourism and convention destination worldwide. Its mission centers on attracting ever-increasing numbers of leisure, convention, sports and business visitors to the area. It is dedicated to maximizing the travel and tourism industry for South Mississippi.
