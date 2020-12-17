Jadyn Burney signs with Chipola

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The signing day fun didn’t stop on Wednesday.
Harrison Central softball player Jadyn Burney announced her commitment to Chipola Thursday afternoon. Facing a tough choice with a number of different options, Jadyn said when she finally got a chance to be there, she knew it was the place for her.
“I was thinking about it, talking to the Jones coach, and I went to Chipola one weekend and they let me stay there, and I saw how he coached and everything and thought, this is where I want to play,” she said.
