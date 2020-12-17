George County alum Ty Fryfogle named Big Ten receiver of the year

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Former George County star and current Indiana wide receiver Ty Fryfogle was named the Big Ten receiver of the year after a stellar 2020 campaign for the Hoosiers. In just seven games, he hauled in 34 catches for 687 yards and seven touchdowns, and was the first receiver in Big Ten history to earn consecutive 200-yard receiving games.
If you ask current George County head man James Ray, one of Fryfogle’s former coaches in Lucedale, it’s not much of a surprise to see him go off at the next level.
“Oh my gosh, when I came here, I was in awe at his ability,” Ray said of his first impression of Fryfogle. “He’s the best at 50-50 balls I’ve ever seen in my life. I knew eventually he was going to have that success in college. This year, obviously a tremendous year for Tyrese, and we’re so proud of him, what he’s done and the work that he did.”
Fryfogle was also named all-Big Ten second team by the coaches, and all-Big Ten first team by the media.
