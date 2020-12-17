Family of five in Saucier homeless after their home is destroyed in fire

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A late-night house fire Wednesday in Harrison County has left a family of five homeless. It happened on Lennis Cuevas Drive near the Saucier community.
Homeowner Gary Young says he, his wife, and their three young children had just returned home from Christmas shopping on Wednesday night when the cold temperatures caused them to start a fire in the fireplace. Minutes later, he says, the home was on fire.
Young says the fire happened quickly and his first thought was getting his family out safely.
“The first thing I thought was to get my family out and then I started thinking about some of the material things that matter. But, then I said you know what - whatever God spares, we will keep, whatever he wants, he can have,” recalled Gary Young. “I am just thankful my family is okay.”
The water and smoke damage has left their home uninhabitable, but Young says he hopes there are a few items they can salvage.
Fire Chief Pat Sullivan says fires like this one are common when the temperatures drop, and he urges caution when starting fires on cold nights.
“On cold nights, you want to be very careful and make sure the fire is not too large. And, make sure that your system is working,” Sullivan said.
The Young family’s smoke detectors were working and went off properly, according to Sullivan. The fire is under investigation.
A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the family. You can find that link here.
