COVID-19 not allowing the good times to roll until 2022

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - The chances of the good times rolling in 2021 are looking bleak.
Some carnival krewes have already announced their decisions not to have Mardi Gras parades this year, including the Krewe of Nereids and the St. Paul Carnival Association, citing COVID-19 concerns.
”For us here in pass Christian, especially me growing up, I looked forward to the Pass parade more than I did Christmas,” said Pass parade marshal Austin Graham. “This is our time to show off our city. The community will not have that chance this year. The St. Paul Carnival Association has prepared for months with the hopes of pushing through. Yet, the the rising number of COVID cases is forcing the group to cancel the Pass parade.”
The decision to cancel the Pass parade was made out of an abundance of caution and necessity to keep people safe.
”If you follow the CDC guidelines... it is almost impossible to follow those guidelines during a Mardi Gras parade,” said Graham. “When it comes to people on the floats and the crowd that attend, there is no way to police that.”
For businesses along or near the parade routes, like the Whiskey Bar in Pass Christian, it’s those large crowds that they look forward to each year. With the parades now canceled and the crowd limits in place due to COVID,
”People usually come in two to three days ahead of the event and stay a day or two after,” Mary Catherine Scriber, owner of the Whiskey Bar. “So it is really big for all the businesses and it was our best day last year.”
While many in the community understand why the event was canceled, the news was still a bitter pill to swallow.
”It really is such a special event. I mean, the last parade, which is always the Sunday before Mardi Gras, rivals anything in New Orleans. We’re sad to miss it but look forward to 2022,” said Scriber.
And it’ll likely be 2022 before any of the good times will roll again on the Coast.
That means that some local charities and the St. Paul Catholic Church won’t have the donations raised from the Pass parade like in previous years. Now, the carnival association is working on other ways to host fundraisers that are safe for people to attend. You can find information on their efforts at the SPCA Facebook page.
Parades that have announced cancellations so far include the following:
