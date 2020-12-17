Cold morning and chilly all day. Near-freezing late tonight.

It’s a cold morning with temperatures in the 30s, but not quite freezing thanks to cloudy skies and breezy wind. Expect gradually clearing skies today with highs in the 50s. Tonight, calmer wind and clearer sky will allow temperatures to rapidly fall into the 30s, near or below freezing for many more locations. Staying dry and cool Friday. Turning milder Saturday as a rain system approaches bringing a chance for showers Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday. Rain chances look lower next Monday and Tuesday. But we could see higher rain chances next Wednesday. Winter officially begins during the winter solstice which is 4:02 AM next Monday December 21.