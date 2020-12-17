Bay St. Louis man died after being hit by car while riding bike

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A 18-year-old Bay St. Louis man died after being hit by a car while riding a bike in Hancock County early Wednesday morning.
State troopers responded to the scene on the early morning of Wednesday around 5:45 a.m., on Highway 90 near Lake Shore Drive.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, the man was identified as 18-year-old Dawson Henry, he was pronounced dead on the scene. Henry was riding a bicycle along the shoulder of Highway 90 west, when he was hit by a car that was also traveling west.
The accident is currently still under investigation by the MHP.
