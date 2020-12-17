Alabama woman arrested for involvement in 2018 armed robbery incident in Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Wednesday, authorities arrested an Alabama woman in-connection with the armed robbery incident that happened on December 15, 2018 that left one man shot in the head.
Biloxi Police arrested 20-year-old Katelynn Mechell Williams for her involvement in the shooting. The arrest stemmed from an investigation into the armed robbery and shooting of a victim in the 100 block of Lameuse Street.
Through the investigation, evidence was obtained and used to discover Williams as one of the alleged suspects.
As reported in 2018, a 38-year-old man was robbed and shot in the head. He was at his car in a parking lot when the incident happened. The victim drove himself to Adventure Pub & Spirits on Lameuse Street to get help.
Williams was taken to the Harrison County Jail and her bond was set at $100,000.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641.
