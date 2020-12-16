Wet early in the day. A breezy and chilly Wednesday ahead.

Rain showers likely before sunrise. Be careful on your morning drive since roads may be slick with rainwater. Any wet weather should come to an end later this morning. Breezy sustained winds from the northwest will persist for much of the day between 10 and 20 miles per hour. Gusts may top 20 miles per hour from time to time. Temperatures will be chilly for much of today, mainly holding steady in the 50s. Skies should become less cloudy by this afternoon. And mostly clear skies are expected later tonight as temperatures drop as low as the mid to lower 30s overnight across parts of the WLOX area. Because it’ll still be windy overnight, the wind chill may drop as low as the mid 20s across parts of the WLOX area mainly between midnight and sunrise. Thursday won’t be as breezy but it’ll still be chilly with highs only in the 50s. Thanks to clear skies, dry air, and especially thanks to calmer wind, Thursday night has the potential to be even colder than Wednesday night with overnight temperatures as low as the lower 30s and upper 20s in parts of the WLOX area. Staying dry and cool Friday. Turning milder Saturday as a rain system approaches bringing a chance for showers Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday. Rain chances look lower next Monday and Tuesday. Winter officially begins during the winter solstice which is 4:02 AM next Monday December 21.