Suspect arrested after weekend death of two hit by utility vehicle in Leakesville

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Lucedale man is behind bars after the death of two people in Greene County over the weekend.
Derrick Dewayne Chavers, 35, is held at the Greene County jail on two charges of homicide for the deaths of 23-year-old Wesley Kyle Smith of Lucedale and 17-year-old Thomas Levi Lewis of Richton.
Chavers is also facing charges of aggravated assault for causing serious bodily injury to a 25-year-old Lucedale man.
Lewis and Smith died after being hit by an ATV in Leakesville just after midnight Dec. 12. Sheriff Stanley McLeod said a party was going on at the time, and as people were leaving the gathering, the vehicle came down Louisiana Street, hitting several people, including the 25-year-old victim.
Chavers was identified as the driver during the investigation. The investigation is ongoing as McLeod said he feels there are still more witnesses that need to come forward and speak with investigators.
