Over 80 New Orleans “party houses” suspended from Airbnb

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This has happened in several cities.
Airbnb banned party houses a year ago to maintain peaceful neighborhoods, but when the pandemic hit, they took it a step further to ban all parties in their listings.
“At the start of COVID we’ve seen a party bus, come to the house and that holds 20 or 30 people,” Brennen Walters said. “It’s been someone every weekend that’s been here. It’s constant, It’s annoying.”
Walters and Becca House have been watching in horror as some of the short term rentals on their street continue to host large parties.
“It’s like we see them all actively not wearing masks and drinking or doing those things and partying, and that’s fine but then going out,” House said, “Then we see them actively leaving and exposing other people and that’s what made me really nervous.”
House says they tried to report the parties to 311, but she says the city told her it was a private residence, nothing they could do.
What added insult to injury for House was seeing the rentals being advertised for parties.
“This one specifically has been registered and says Mardi Gras all year round and like holds up to 16 people, and that listing hasn’t changed through COVID,” House said.
I found the homes on another platform, VBRO, still advertising they are perfect for bachelor and bachelorette “get-togethers.”
But, they were not listed on Airbnb, which will not release which homes it suspended.
“It doesn’t mean that they all will be permanently banned,” Ben Breit with Airbnb Public Affairs. “I think, you know, we’re offering an opportunity to, you know, eventually come back into compliance but for now they’re deactivated from our platform.”
Airbnb is looking through their online neighbor complaints and suspending listings openly advertising that you can host parties, as well as those who aren’t doing anything to stop parties from happening again and again.
However, that’s not the only move with New Year’s Eve right around the corner.
“f you are under the age of 25, and you have less than three positive reviews on Airbnb, we are not going to allow you to book an entire home listing local to where you live, because the data does show that with unauthorized parties, it tends to skew a little more with locals,” Breit said.
Although it may not stop the parties on House’s street, she’s grateful something is being done.
“I’m a teacher and would like to go back full time, so I’d like numbers to go back down and if this will help that I’m super excited about it,” House said.
Airbnb has filed four different lawsuits in New York, Sacramento, Los Angeles and Cincinnati against guests hosting unauthorized parties over the past couple of months.
None so far in New Orleans.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.