One of the Coast’s biggest Mardi Gras parades canceled due to COVID concerns

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - One of the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s biggest Mardi Gras parades will not happen this year due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
The St. Paul Carnival Association announced Wednesday that its parade in Pass Christian, which was scheduled for Feb. 14, 2021, has been canceled.
The decision was one made out of an abundance of caution to protect the large crowds that typically attend the parade each year, said event organizers.
“Our decision was made taking into consideration the welfare of the Citizens of Pass Christian community and our visitors,” reads the release from SPCA. “The current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic and the CDC requirements for large gatherings have made it difficult to safely put on an event of this caliber.”
According to SPCA, the next parade is scheduled for Feb. 27, 2022.
