Number of COVID cases in schools released for week of Dec. 7-11

Of those, 16 schools each reported between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. New cases of the virus were reported at the following schools for this five-day period: Biloxi High (9), D’Iberville High (7), and Long Beach High (20). An additional 27 schools reported between 1-5 new confirmed cases in students this week. Three new outbreaks were reported at Long Beach High.