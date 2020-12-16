Number of COVID cases in schools released for week of Dec. 7-11

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health has released its weekly report on the number of coronavirus cases in schools for each county.
The report lists the number of staff members and students who tested positive for the virus, as well as the number of staff and students who were quarantined.
This report is only for cases reported the week of Dec. 7-11, 2020.
The report provided by MSDH lists the number of positive cases and quarantined individuals in schools by county, not by district.
Each county is broken down below.
George County
A total of four schools in George County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Dec. 7-11.
Of those, two reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in teachers/staff. Three schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students during the week. No new outbreaks were reported in the district.
A total of 16 teachers/staff were quarantined in the district at three different schools. A total of 113 students were quarantined at the four schools that reported, which included 73 students at Rocky Creek Elementary.
Since the start of the school year, the following schools have reported teachers who have tested positive*: Agricola Elementary (7), Benndale Elementary (10), Central Elementary (22), George County High (14), George County Middle (12) and L.C Hatcher Elementary (10). Two other schools each report an additional 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
The following schools have reported students with confirmed cases since school began*: Central Elementary (17), George County High (46), George County Middle (18), and L.T. Taylor Intermediate (8). Four schools reported between 1-5 positive cases in students since school started.
Hancock County
A total of six schools in Hancock County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Dec. 7-11.
Of those, between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff were confirmed at two schools during the week. Two additional schools each reported between 1-5 positive cases in students during the week. No new outbreaks were reported in the county.
Six teachers/staff at three schools were quarantined during the week; 27 students at five schools were quarantined during the week.
Seven positive cases in teachers/staff have been reported Hancock Middle since the start of the school year.* Four additional schools have reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in teachers/staff.
The following schools have reported students with confirmed cases: Bay High (16), Bay Waveland Middle (11), Hancock High (60), Hancock Middle (20), Hancock North Central Elementary (6), Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary (7), North Bay Elementary (11), Our Lady Academy (9), and South Hancock Elementary (15). Since the start of school, five schools have reported between 1-5 students who each have the virus.*
Harrison County
A total of 54 schools in Harrison County, reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Dec. 7-11.
Of those, 16 schools each reported between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. New cases of the virus were reported at the following schools for this five-day period: Biloxi High (9), D’Iberville High (7), and Long Beach High (20). An additional 27 schools reported between 1-5 new confirmed cases in students this week. Three new outbreaks were reported at Long Beach High.
A total of 84 teachers/staff members at 20 schools was quarantined this week due to possible COVID exposure, which includes 28 staff members Pass Christian High.
A total of 1,340 students at 30 schools were quarantined during the week, including Bayou View Middle (104) and Long Beach High (176).
Since the start of the school year, the following schools have reported teachers who have tested positive: Biloxi High (13), Biloxi Junior High (7), Biloxi Upper (9), Central Elementary (6), Crossroads Elementary (8), D’Iberville Elementary (9), D’Iberville High (10), D’Iberville Middle (11), Gulfport Central Middle (6), Gulfport High (16), Harrison Central High (8), Harrison County Child Development Center (8), North Bay Elementary (7), North Gulfport Middle (9), North Woolmarket Elementary/Middle (6), River Oaks Elementary (9), Saucier Elementary (12), Three Rivers Elementary (6), West Elementary (7), West Wortham Elementary/Middle (10), and Woolmarket Elementary (6). An additional 29 schools reported between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Harrison County include: Bayou View Elementary (8), Bayou View Middle (6), Bel Aire Elementary (6), Biloxi High (58), Biloxi Junior High (21), Biloxi Upper (15), Crossroads Elementary (7), D’Iberville High (56), D’Iberville Middle (6), Gulfport High (50), Harper McCaughan Elementary (13), Harrison Central High (45), Long Beach High (41), Long Beach Middle (26), North Bay Elementary (9), North Gulfport Middle (22), North Woolmarket Elementary/Middle (18), Pass Christian Elementary (8), Pass Christian High (26), Pass Road Elementary (6), St. Patrick Catholic High (12), West Harrison High (24), and West Wortham Elementary/Middle (8). An additional 28 schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Jackson County
A total of 44 schools in Jackson County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Dec. 7-11.
Of those, 22 schools reported between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. New cases of the virus were confirmed in six students at St. Martin High this week. An additional 22 schools reported between 1-5 cases in students for the five-day period. No new outbreaks were reported.
A total of 19 staff members in nine schools were quarantined that week due to possible COVID exposure. A total of 253 students at 22 schools were quarantined in Jackson County for the week.
Since the start of the school year, the number of teachers who tested positive virus include the following: College Park Elementary (6), East Central Lower (9), East Central Middle (10), Jackson County Administrative Offices (6), Magnolia Middle (7), Moss Point High (19), Ocean Springs High (14), Ocean Springs Middle (6), Pascagoula High (7), Pecan Park Elementary (7), Singing River Academy (6), St. Martin East (15), St. Martin High (9), St. Martin Middle (6), St. Martin North (17), St. Martin Upper (6), Trent Lott (7), Vancleave High (17), Vancleave Lower (8), Vancleave Middle (22), Vancleave Upper (13), and Colmer Middle (10). An additional 22 schools each report between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Jackson County include: Cherokee Elementary (7), College Park Elementary (7), East Central High (52), East Central Lower (9), East Central Middle (43), East Central Upper (16), Gautier Elementary (6), Gautier High (33), Gautier Middle (19), Magnolia Middle (7), Magnolia Park Elementary (6), Martin Bluff Elementary (6), Moss Point High (17), Ocean Springs High (37), Ocean Springs Middle (8), Ocean Springs Upper (10), Pascagoula High (51), Resurrection Middle/High (10), Singing River Academy (6), St. Martin East (7), St. Martin High (57), St. Martin Middle (30), St. Martin North Elementary (7), St. Martin Upper Elementary (8), Trent Lott Academy (6)*, Vancleave High (57), Vancleave Middle (19), Vancleave Upper (14), and Colmer Middle (9). An additional 14 schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Pearl River County
A total of 27 schools/departments in Pearl River County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Dec. 7-11.
Of those, 10 schools reported between 1-5 new confirmed cases in teachers/staff for the week. Poplarville High reported seven new cases of the virus in students during the week. An additional 10 schools also reported between 1-5 new cases of COVID this week in students. One new outbreak was reported this week at Poplarville High.
A total of 55 staff members in 15 schools in the county were quarantined over the five day period due to possible COVID exposure. A total of 373 students at 15 schools were quarantined for the week, including at Poplarville High (97), Pearl River Central Elementary (61), and Pearl River Central High (42).
Since the start of the school year, the number of teachers who tested positive virus includes the following: PRCDS Maintenance/Custodial Staff (7), Poplarville Middle (7), Pearl River Central Elementary (21), Pearl River Central High (10), Pearl River Central Middle (11), PRCSD Administrative Offices (19), and Picayune Memorial High (6). An additional 13 schools each report between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students for Pearl River County includes Pearl River Central Elementary (16), Pearl River Central High (37), Pearl River Central Middle (19), Picayune Memorial High (27), Poplarville Middle (9), and Poplarville High (15). An additional eight schools reported between 1-5 confirmed cases of the virus in students since school started.
Stone County
A total of four schools in Stone County reported data to MSDH regarding COVID cases, quarantines, and outbreaks for the week of Dec. 7-11.
Three of the four schools each reported between 1-5 new positive cases in teachers/staff and between 1-5 new positive cases in students. No new outbreaks were reported.
One teacher/staff was quarantined at Stone Elementary. A total of 55 students at three schools were quarantined during this week, including 36 students at Stone High.
The number of teachers who tested positive virus since the start of the school year includes the following: Perkinston Elementary (12) and Stone Elementary (19). Two additional schools reported between 1-5 positive cases in teachers/staff since school started.
Since the start of school, the number of confirmed cases in students includes the following: Perkinston Elementary (7), Stone Elementary (12), Stone High (26), and Stone Middle (16).
*Note: Previously reported cases were included in these totals from schools that didn’t report this week.
Mississippi K-12 schools make weekly reports of cases among students, teachers and staff, number of outbreaks, and teachers and students under quarantine as a result of COVID-19 exposure. An outbreak in a school setting is defined as 3 or more individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 in the same group within a 14-day period.
Some schools report case numbers between 1-5, which is done to protect the personal identity of the affected student or staff member.
Some schools and/or districts are not listed on this report, which means they have not submitted the weekly report to state health officials. In August, state officials said they would begin collecting and releasing information from schools on the number of COVID cases, outbreaks, and quarantines that occur each week.
Note: These cases have been directly reported to MSDH by each school, and may not yet have appeared in the state and county totals of cases reported by laboratories.
Click the links below to read school reports for previous weeks:
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.