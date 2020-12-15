More rain coming tonight.

Another round of rain is on the way! Showers and some heavy downpours are expected late tonight into early Wednesday morning. We may hear a few rumbles of thunder. Most of the rain will be gone by the sunrise.
Once this low pressure system and cold front move past us, we’ll turn cool and breezy. Temperatures by the sunrise will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. We’ll struggle to warm up into the mid 50s by the afternoon. Gusts over 20 MPH from the northwest will be possible. Some clouds may clear by the afternoon.
Temperatures will plummet into the mid to upper 30s by Thursday morning. We’ll only warm up into the mid 50s by the afternoon. It will be very cold by Friday morning with lows in the low to mid 30s. Highs will be in the upper 50s that afternoon with more sunshine.
