MDE inviting teachers to apply to Mississippi Teacher Residency program

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education is inviting aspiring teachers to apply for the third aide of the Mississippi Teacher Residency program.
MTR is a two-year program that combines college coursework and on-the-job training to prepare soon-to-be teachers.
The program is a collaboration of MDE with selected university and district partnerships and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation, which funds the program, and it is part of a statewide strategy to expand and diversify the teaching workforce in order for all students and teachers to be well prepared, licensed and be able to serve as role models.
Each teacher resident will get a full-degree scholarship to an MTR-sponsored university, support for required licensure tests, one-on-one teacher mentors and ongoing professional development through the program’s period.
Teacher residents will complete elementary education and special education degree program while working with an experienced teacher mentor in one of four participating districts: Gulfport School District, Jackson Public Schools, Ocean Springs School District and Sunflower County Consolidated School District.
MTR supports those who want to become teachers but are not currently enrolled in an educator preparation program as applicants must have an associate degree or at least 60 college credits from a degree program with a minimum 2.75-grade point average.
Men and women of color, military veterans and junior college graduates are strongly encouraged to apply.
MTR applications will be released at mdek12.org/OTL/MTR on Dec. 18 and the deadline will be on Feb. 5, 2021.
For more information, contact Dr. Courtney Van Cleve at cvancleve@mdek12.org.
