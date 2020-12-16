Lauren Daigle, New Orleans yanked from Rockin’ New Year’s Eve show

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser says Dick Clark productions has decided to pull Lauren Daigle from the New Orleans lineup of the New Year’s Eve concert, and will not broadcast portions of the show featuring Louisiana worldwide.
Daigle had been chosen to perform in Jackson Square as part of the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve event.
But last week, Mayor Cantrell sent a letter to Dick Clark Productions and ABC asking that Daigle be removed from the lineup.
Cantrell is upset that Daigle participated in an unpermitted Christian concert in the French Quarter last month, saying it violated public health guidelines.
Nungesser says other cities offered to host the event with Daigle as a performer. But he says Daigle was pulled from the lineup and Louisiana will not be featured in the worldwide broadcast. Despite the changes, the city says it is moving forward with plans for the event.
“Really, we’re just moving ahead with things. I will say the New Year’s Eve celebration remains a priority for us and is something that could create up to 60 gigs that night for locals who are professionals in the film industry,” Mayor’s Office spokesman Beau Tidwell said. “This year as we all know, the economy has been brutal and the changes have impacted everybody, so where we’re able to, we want to find opportunities to put our people to work.”
Nungesser says the mayor’s actions hurt the state’s ability to advertise to the world, especially as its economy recovers after the pandemic.
