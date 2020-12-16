Ingalls, Moss Point High partner together to offer training classes at no cost

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Dozens of people had the opportunity Wednesday to take the first step toward a new career.
Representatives from Huntington Ingalls were set up at Moss Point High School’s Vocational Carpentry building to take applications for the shipyard’s upcoming no-cost training classes.
It’s part of Ingalls’ Hire-Up training program, which partners with high schools and community colleges to provide pre-hire training to potential employees interested in a shipbuilding trade.
“According to our meeting that we had two weeks ago, there’s a need for over 3,000 employees at Ingalls, and we have some Moss Point grads and some Tigers out here who could benefit from having a new career,” said Moss Point Superintendent Shannon Vincent-Raymond. “So this was our opportunity to offer a new year, new career and that is why they’re here.”
The classes are offered in welding, ship fitting, pipefitting, pipe welding, sheet metal, welding and electrical. They range from 8-16 weeks depending on the trade chosen.
“It’s my understanding that there’s all kinds of classes on financial literacy, financial awareness and then the actual hands-on classes,” Vincent-Raymond said. “Once students have graduated from that particular class, then they are afforded an opportunity to work at Ingalls in that particular career field.”
People are excited to take this next step in life.
“Anybody that’s willing and wanting to, they should take advantage of this,” said Tin Nguyen. “I mean, I surely will.”
“No other jobs are paying as much as Ingalls, plus learning a trade is key in succeeding in life, at least down here,” said Bailey Brickson. “And it’s just such a great skill that you can bring literally anywhere.”
The classes begin are set to begin in January 2021 and will be held at Ingalls, one of the local community colleges, or a local high school. For more information or to apply, visit the Ingalls website.
