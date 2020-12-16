Elves build Santa a ‘safe booth’ for visits in Bay St. Louis

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Many people are worried about Santa’s health during the pandemic.
Santa’s elves built him a special COVID-19 safe booth that allows him to visit with children safely.
WLOX News had heard that Santa Claus might be in Bay St. Louis and were lucky enough to catch up with him at the Mockingbird Cafe. We asked him how he is coping with the pandemic.
“Well obviously Santa wants to stay healthy for the big night, and I want to keep the reindeer healthy, as well as all the children. The last thing Santa wants to do is to spread something like COVID,” he said. “So the elves and I came up with the idea of building a booth like this that would simulate looking into Santa’s workshop, and that way I could visit with the kids and not run the dangers of having a problem.”
How did Bay St. Louis get so lucky to have this visit on Wednesday?
“Oh, I’ve been here a number of times. Bay St. Louis is one of my favorite go-to spots when I’m not busy at the North Pole. It has a wonderful atmosphere and very friendly people,” Santa said.
When asked if Santa might be at the library on Sunday, he said, “I’ve got to check with my scheduling elf and make sure everything fits together nicely.”
