1 dead after being injured at Hattiesburg poultry plant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A death investigation is underway following an incident that happened Tuesday at a chicken processing facility in Hattiesburg.
According to Hattiesburg police, officers were notified around 5:30 p.m. that a person had been injured at Mar-Jac Poultry on Edwards Street earlier in the day.
Forrest County Coroner Butch Benedict said the person who was injured later died at Forrest General Hospital.
Hattiesburg police started investigating the death Wednesday morning, according to HPD spokesman Ryan Moore.
Further details were not available from the police department or coroner’s office.
WDAM has reached out to Mar-Jac Poultry for comment on the incident. A company representative said a statement will be released Wednesday afternoon.
