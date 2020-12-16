Carter Church’s legacy will live on through The Arts, Hancock County

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Carter Church was a legend in Bay St. Louis for his work designing costumes for Mardi Gras royalty from New Orleans to Mobile. Now his former studio will be home to The Arts, Hancock County.
A $180,000 donation by Mamie Hillary has made that possible.
“We’re all just kind of speechless at the level of generosity that she has given to us to provide this forever home and to cement this legacy as a community resource for artists in the community,” said Steve Barney, executive director of The Arts, Hancock County.
“Mamie Hillary, our generous benefactor’s family, has a long history in Bay St. Louis,” Barney said. “She’s also an accomplished multimedia artist herself, and she’s been working with us in the pottery studio doing mosaics.”
Hillary learned of the organization’s desire to find a permanent home and bought the Carter Church studio building. It is on Blaize Avenue near the Depot District near the Bay St. Louis Little Theater.
“This is a perfect location to host workshops for artists to serve the community and also to display their work,” Barney said. “We’re looking to partner with other organizations like the Hancock Resource Center to look how we can use mentoring programs in this facility.”
In preserving the celebrated designer’s studio, the building will continue to serve as a tribute to Church.
“We’re going to have a tribute wall here, we’re going to have a little outdoor area, a historical marker. We’re going to be preserving this heritage,” he said. “In this studio, he crafted, along with his husband Yancy Pogue, these amazing costumes for the royal courts all the way from Mobile to New Orleans.”
Before the dream is realized, there is much work to be done.
“This building needs a lot of work and we’re a small organization, so one of the things we’re counting on is the local community to support us with in-kind donations,” he said. “We already have a number of businesses that have stepped up to the plate to help us figure out how to get this done.”
“Things are moving quickly, we just closed on the building last Friday and already we’ve done a significant part of the demolition,” Barney said.
“Over the course of the next twelve months, we’ll be doing the first phase of the renovations, getting the building online as soon as possible,” he said.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.